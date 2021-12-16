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THE EVIL OF THE COVID-19 VAXX: A GLOBAL COUP TO HIJACK GOD'S CREATION
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40 views • December 16, 2021
THE EVIL OF THE COVID-19 VAXX: A GLOBAL COUP TO HIJACK GOD'S CREATION
Once jabbed with PATENTED gene therapy, PATENTED nano particles, chips etc – YOU ARE OWNED – No Longer free Human Being
Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to dissect the evil agenda of the mRNA gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine where the Citadel of the cell is hijacked & forced to manufacture weapons of death, as BAD & EVIL big pharma and the NWO execute a global coup to hijack God's creation.
“Control and greed are their only real desires. They are psychotic and have no humanity . Others do things just to see what will happen. Not caring what the results are. Remember they exclude themselves from participating . That tells everyone They wouldn't do it to themselves, because it is deadly..” - GBW
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lvjfhYIVxGm5/
Once jabbed with PATENTED gene therapy, PATENTED nano particles, chips etc – YOU ARE OWNED – No Longer free Human Being
Sofia Smallstorm returns to SGT Report to dissect the evil agenda of the mRNA gene therapy masquerading as a vaccine where the Citadel of the cell is hijacked & forced to manufacture weapons of death, as BAD & EVIL big pharma and the NWO execute a global coup to hijack God's creation.
“Control and greed are their only real desires. They are psychotic and have no humanity . Others do things just to see what will happen. Not caring what the results are. Remember they exclude themselves from participating . That tells everyone They wouldn't do it to themselves, because it is deadly..” - GBW
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lvjfhYIVxGm5/
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