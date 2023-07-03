Quo Vadis





In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Visionary Eevahn for June 30, 2023





On Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Blue Cross, the seer Eevahn experienced a new Apparition of the Virgin Mary.





The evening was simply wonderful, as we had the opportunity to pray and praise along with numerous brothers and sisters from all over the world.





According to reports from Mejuhgoria, the seer Eevahn commented on the meeting with these words: “It seemed to be back to the early days, when we were anxious in waiting for HER, the Queen of Peace.”





Eevahn then described the experience of the meeting with Our Lady.





It is difficult to express in words the beauty of this encounter with Our Lady, as there are no words beautiful enough in this world to describe its magnificence.





Our Lady came to us today, with great joy and happiness, and greeted us with her affectionate maternal greeting: “Praised be Jesus, my dear children”.





Subsequently, Our Lady extended her hands for a long period of time and prayed in the Aramaic language on all present, paying particular attention to the sick who were present at that meeting.





Our Lady then paused for a long time, praying for peace in the world.





He finally bestowed his Maternal Blessing on all of us and blessed the sacred objects we had brought with us.





Eevahn stressed that he recommended each of us, our needs, our intentions and our families, especially those who suffer from diseases.





Our Lady prayed on us and, with a prayer that brought with her the Light and the Cross, she took leave with the greeting: “Go in peace, my dear children.”





Our Lady has prayed for a long period of time for peace in the world.





We bear witness to what Eevahn said, that the Queen of Peace prays for us.





Let us pray that peace may spread throughout the world, following the example of love and compassion that Our Lady showed us during this extraordinary Apparition in Mejuhgoria.





Mejjuhgoria visionary Eevahn Dragičević was born on May 25, 1965. in Bijakovici, Mejuhgoria Parish.





He has daily apparitions even now.





Our Lady has entrusted him with nine secrets.





Eevahn lives with his family in the USA and in Mejuhgoria.





