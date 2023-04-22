https://gettr.com/post/p2f0xx8c849
Based on the intel that Miles provided to Peter Navarro and then to the White House, President Trump announced a travel ban, effective to take effect on February 2nd, which is a stop to all international travel coming from China to the United States.
根据郭先生提供给彼得-纳瓦罗和白宫的情报，特朗普总统宣布了一项旅行禁令，将于2月2日生效，即停止所有从中国到美国的国际旅行。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
