Stefania Cox: ISIS Can Hit US Interests in 6 Months; Biden Got $1M From China-Linked Partner
19 views
Keywords
afghanistanukrainehouse oversight committeeturning point usapolandtiktokhallie bidenjanet yellendrone-jet incidentfailed pandemic policiesjobobsenate finance committee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos