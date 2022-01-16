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AUSTRALIAN 'SPIRO INTERVIEWS DR PEGGY A PATHOLOGIST ABOUT THE BIZARRE BLOOD OF VACCINATED PATIENTS
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421 views • January 16, 2022
AUSTRALIAN 'SPIRO INTERVIEWS DR PEGGY A PATHOLOGIST ABOUT THE BIZARRE BLOOD OF VACCINATED PATIENTS
Australian 'Spirointerviews Dr Peggy a pathologist about the bizarre blood of vaccinated patients
Vaccinated patients blood shows the same bizarre features as other Doctors have discovered, red blood cells clumping together and abnormal structures in the blood that may be the graphene oxide, used in the medium of these 'vaccines'.
This video was uploaded by @spiro then deleted after 24 hours to avoid censorship. Please share and follow his Instagram channel for more videos.
https://odysee.com/@Coronavirus:4e/PEGGY-TELEGRAM-POST-IT-NOW:3
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Australian 'Spirointerviews Dr Peggy a pathologist about the bizarre blood of vaccinated patients
Vaccinated patients blood shows the same bizarre features as other Doctors have discovered, red blood cells clumping together and abnormal structures in the blood that may be the graphene oxide, used in the medium of these 'vaccines'.
This video was uploaded by @spiro then deleted after 24 hours to avoid censorship. Please share and follow his Instagram channel for more videos.
https://odysee.com/@Coronavirus:4e/PEGGY-TELEGRAM-POST-IT-NOW:3
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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