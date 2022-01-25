We Represent 17,000 Doctors and Scientists, and Humanity To Tell People the Truth

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01/23/2022 Dr. Richard Urso: We represent 17,000 doctors and scientists, and humanity. We have three virtually indisputable recommendations backed by high quality data. Today you are going to hear the truth. And I asked you to have courage and join us to help our future generations resist this tyranny.