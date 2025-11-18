BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"In India, the government linked people's food rations, pensions, and even hospital access to a digital ID system."


"The problem? Criminal networks learned how to hack and manipulate biometric data. When fingerprints didn't match, or when hackers swapped someone's identity, people were locked out of survival."


"Entire families were denied food. In just one state, at least two dozen people starved to death after being cut off from rations."


"This is the real danger of digital ID. It's not about safety or protecting children. It's about control."


"Once everything you need to live—food, money, medicine—is tied to a single ID, all it takes is an error, or a criminal, to cut you off."


