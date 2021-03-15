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10mm Auto ≠ .41 Magnum. MYTH BUSTED? 10mm vs .41 Mag Ballistics Comparison
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194 views • March 15, 2021
10mm Auto vs [versus] .41 Magnum. Lets find out if there is any truth to the 10mm = .41 Mag statements we hear. First off, we LOVE the 10mm Auto... this is not an attempt to "dis" the cartridge. Its just that we have always been curious where the 10mm equals .41 notion originated, having heard the comparison thrown around for years by all sorts of folks; from average Joe’s on Internet comment sections, to gun shop staff, to the most highly-respected gun writers and industry experts out there.
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That said, we have yet to find any data to support the 10mm equals .41 Mag assumption. On the contrary, when comparing the two, they were not even close… unless of course you compared the most powerful 10mm load to the weakest starting loads in .41 Magnum, which is a far cry from a real-world comparison. If we compare the full-house premium or max loads in 10mm and .41 Magnum, the difference seems to become even wider.
We will show you the data, and you can decide for yourself. Either way, we'd love to hear your thoughts.
TAGS:
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FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/shop/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
That said, we have yet to find any data to support the 10mm equals .41 Mag assumption. On the contrary, when comparing the two, they were not even close… unless of course you compared the most powerful 10mm load to the weakest starting loads in .41 Magnum, which is a far cry from a real-world comparison. If we compare the full-house premium or max loads in 10mm and .41 Magnum, the difference seems to become even wider.
We will show you the data, and you can decide for yourself. Either way, we'd love to hear your thoughts.
TAGS:
10mm Auto,.41 Magnum,10mm vs .41,10mm vs .357,10mm auto ballistics,10mm auto ballistics gel,10mm auto glock,10mm ballistics,10mm ballistic gel,10mm vs 45,glock 20 bear defense,glock 20 ballistic gel,glock 20 buffalo bore,buffalo bore 10mm,buffalo bore 357 magnum,buffalo bore 41 mag,10mm reloading,10mm load data,10mm loads for bear,10mm vs bear,10mm vs 44 magnum,10mm vs moose,10mm auto hunting,handgun hunting big game,10mm vs 41
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