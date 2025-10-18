CDC in Panic Over An Inconvenient Study ~ Why more people are sick ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about the up coming program that was aired at the behalf of Del Bigtree and the Highwire, which is entitled "An Inconvenient Study". We will talk on the complete absurdity in regards to the attitude I got at even telling people about the film or even reading a vaccine insert to people that only cared about getting a gift card for getting the shot. My experience was that people mentally did the proverbial Ostridge burying their head in the dirt. Though I said that I would be sharing the Countdown to 'An Inconvenient Study', we will be sharing the episode of (rebooting the Scientific Method) instead. You may still view Countdown to 'An Inconvenient Study' with the link in my references.
References:
