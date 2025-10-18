BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CDC in Panic Over An Inconvenient Study ~ Why more people are sick ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 2 days ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the up coming program that was aired at the behalf of Del Bigtree and the Highwire, which is entitled "An Inconvenient Study". We will talk on the complete absurdity in regards to the attitude I got at even telling people about the film or even reading a vaccine insert to people that only cared about getting a gift card for getting the shot. My experience was that people mentally did the proverbial Ostridge burying their head in the dirt. Though I said that I would be sharing the Countdown to 'An Inconvenient Study', we will be sharing the episode of (rebooting the Scientific Method) instead. You may still view Countdown to 'An Inconvenient Study' with the link in my references.


References:

- The Highwire E445: Countdown to 'An Inconvenient Study'

  https://rumble.com/v70367y-episode-445-countdown-to-an-inconvenient-study.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- The Highwire E446: Rebooting the Scientific Method

  https://rumble.com/v70e2ms-episode-446-rebooting-the-scientific-method.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


Keywords
censorshipsciencecdcpanictrustvaccineincultpharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationtheanmisinformationmandateoverinconvenient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy