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Karen Kingston and Dr. Eric Nepute denounce COVID vaccinations for kids
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143 views • November 06, 2021
Karen Kingston and Dr. Eric Nepute denounce COVID vaccinations for kids
Tons of ads on the beginning - the show starts at 04:20
Germ theory BS in this video but other info worthy to listen to.
“It’s nothing more than to harm the children, to kill the children. There’s no scientific or medical argument to vaccinate children, they do not get SARS-CoV-2” - NO ONE is getting NOT isolated & proven to exist sars cov 2 “virus” FFS!!!
These revelations are so far beyond comprehension. The only reasoning remaining is criminal, demonic, and intentional.
source:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-05-kingston-nepute-denounce-covid-injections-for-kids.html
Tons of ads on the beginning - the show starts at 04:20
Germ theory BS in this video but other info worthy to listen to.
“It’s nothing more than to harm the children, to kill the children. There’s no scientific or medical argument to vaccinate children, they do not get SARS-CoV-2” - NO ONE is getting NOT isolated & proven to exist sars cov 2 “virus” FFS!!!
These revelations are so far beyond comprehension. The only reasoning remaining is criminal, demonic, and intentional.
source:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-05-kingston-nepute-denounce-covid-injections-for-kids.html
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