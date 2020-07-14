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Our Global Healing Mission
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15 views • July 14, 2020
Global Healing Center is dedicated to providing you with the tools necessary to live a clean, green life, filled with passion and happiness. To learn more about us, please visit http://ghc.us/aboutus.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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