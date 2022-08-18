Ohio Brett shares God, Country, & Sports!

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Warriors Rise introduces to our audience Ohio Brett! How he is traveling all 50 states bringing Patriotism, Sports, and Jesus Christ. Please visit his Brighteon and support Christian Revolution to help share the gospel. Please like and share!
https://www.brighteon.tv/OhioBrett/
https://thechristianrevolution.net/
Jodi LoDolce - www.WarriorsRise.net