HARRY VOX ON PRESSTV: DISMANTLING THE BOGUS NARRATIVE (UNCENSORED VERSION)

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helenofdestroy
Harry Vox dismantles the lies in real time.
Trump & Biden don't matter. Only the Jewish money which, like a virus, has taken over every element of our society and is now sucking it dry.
(Congratulations, you made it over from YouTube!)