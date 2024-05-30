Create New Account
American Abrams tank detroyed by Krasnopol artillery ammo
Published 19 hours ago

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Artillerymen from the brigade of the Siberian unit of the GrV "Center" are destroying American Abrams tanks for the 2nd day in a row! The tank was destroyed by the same Krasnopol adjustable ammunition.

Source @Intel Slava Z


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ukrainekrasnopolabrams tank

