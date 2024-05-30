American Abrams tank detroyed by Krasnopol artillery ammo

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Artillerymen from the brigade of the Siberian unit of the GrV "Center" are destroying American Abrams tanks for the 2nd day in a row! The tank was destroyed by the same Krasnopol adjustable ammunition.
Source @Intel Slava Z
