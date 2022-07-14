NONCOMPLIANT MOVIE BY KRISANNE HALL

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Jul 31, 2021 KRISANNE HALL is a Constitutional Attorney in Florida. She will expand your knowledge and understanding of what it means to say "WE THE PEOPLE" and to be PEACEFULLY NONCOMPLIANT. NOTICE: I do not own the copyright to this movie. I am presenting it as a Public Service Announcement. I am sharing it exactly as I found it on TG. Viewers were encouraged to share on all platforms. Please contact me if you own the copyright to this educational movie and I will take it down upon request. I learned that Kris Anne has a daily podcast, https://youtube.com/c/KrisAnneHallLib...Show less