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San Fran Archbishop is tired of pandemic restrictions
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18 views • September 23, 2020
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco speaks out against the restrictions placed on houses of worship due to the effects of the nationwide pandemic, what he thinks local and nationwide leadership should do moving forward, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers
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