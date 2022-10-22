Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Abundant Health 07 Exercise and Hormones Barbara O'Neill
32 views
channel image
theLoveOfTheTruth
Published a month ago |

The year 2005. After explaining how wonderful exercise, movement, and stretching is for circulation and metabolism, Barbara goes on to describe how and why hormonal imbalance is caused, and how serious it is.

Subjects include: - Human Growth Hormone, repetitive strain injury, kidneys to be kept warm, clothing, subcutaneous fat, progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, synthetic estrogen, contraceptive pill, menstruation, hot flush, premenstrual tension, endometriosis, menopause, wild yam cream, low libido, breast cancer, prostate, erectile problems, lymphatic system, bras . . .

Keywords
exercisehormonestestosteroneendometriosisprostatemenopausebrasestrogenbarbaramenstruationlymphaticbreastlibidostretchingprogesteronecontraceptiveerectileyamoneillsubcutaneous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket