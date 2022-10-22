Abundant Health 07 Exercise and Hormones Barbara O'Neill

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The year 2005. After explaining how wonderful exercise, movement, and stretching is for circulation and metabolism, Barbara goes on to describe how and why hormonal imbalance is caused, and how serious it is.
Subjects include: - Human Growth Hormone, repetitive strain injury, kidneys to be kept warm, clothing, subcutaneous fat, progesterone, estrogen, testosterone, synthetic estrogen, contraceptive pill, menstruation, hot flush, premenstrual tension, endometriosis, menopause, wild yam cream, low libido, breast cancer, prostate, erectile problems, lymphatic system, bras . . .