How George Soros Funded the Decade-Long Coup Against Trump





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7969uy-trump-is-firing-the-paperclip-scientists-running-the-show-josh-reid.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





July 2016. An email from Lenny Bernardo, executive director of George Soros's Open Society Foundations, lands in a collaborator's inbox. The message: "Julianne Smith, foreign policy advisor to the Clinton campaign, just confirmed to me that HRC has agreed to the Russian smear campaign on Donald Trump. We are working with Threat Connect and CrowdStrike to get the information."





The smoking gun. The premeditated plot. And the thread that ties together a decade of deep state operations against Donald Trump and the American people.





In this explosive exposé, Josh Reid connects the dots from the 2016 Russiagate hoax to the 2026 midterms. George Soros funded the DNC. The DNC funded Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier. CrowdStrike and Threat Connect were brought in to manufacture the narrative. Crossfire Hurricane, Crossfire Razor, the takedown of General Flynn, the Mueller investigation—all of it was premeditated. All of it was funded. All of it was Soros.





But the timeline doesn't stop there. Soros funded attorney generals, governors, and secretaries of state in the 2018 midterms. In 2020, we learned why: he knew COVID was coming. He had invested in viral detection research for years. When the pandemic hit, those same Soros-funded officials changed election laws without congressional approval—mail-in ballots, swing states, a stolen election. And now? The dominoes are falling.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.