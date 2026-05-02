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How George Soros Funded the Decade-Long Coup Against Trump
JMC Broadcasting
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How George Soros Funded the Decade-Long Coup Against Trump


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7969uy-trump-is-firing-the-paperclip-scientists-running-the-show-josh-reid.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


July 2016. An email from Lenny Bernardo, executive director of George Soros's Open Society Foundations, lands in a collaborator's inbox. The message: "Julianne Smith, foreign policy advisor to the Clinton campaign, just confirmed to me that HRC has agreed to the Russian smear campaign on Donald Trump. We are working with Threat Connect and CrowdStrike to get the information."


The smoking gun. The premeditated plot. And the thread that ties together a decade of deep state operations against Donald Trump and the American people.


In this explosive exposé, Josh Reid connects the dots from the 2016 Russiagate hoax to the 2026 midterms. George Soros funded the DNC. The DNC funded Fusion GPS and the Steele dossier. CrowdStrike and Threat Connect were brought in to manufacture the narrative. Crossfire Hurricane, Crossfire Razor, the takedown of General Flynn, the Mueller investigation—all of it was premeditated. All of it was funded. All of it was Soros.


But the timeline doesn't stop there. Soros funded attorney generals, governors, and secretaries of state in the 2018 midterms. In 2020, we learned why: he knew COVID was coming. He had invested in viral detection research for years. When the pandemic hit, those same Soros-funded officials changed election laws without congressional approval—mail-in ballots, swing states, a stolen election. And now? The dominoes are falling.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
open society foundationslenny bernardo emailgeorge soros russian smearcrowdstrike threat connectsteele dossier originsfisa start layers foundationhillary clinton uranium one benghazigeneral flynn crossfire hurricaneburisma crowdstrike servertrump impeachment ukrainegeorge soros 2018 midterms fundingcovid mail-in ballots2020 election theft premeditatederic swalwell white hat operationcalifornia republican governor 2026
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