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Elon Musk says Tesla stock price is ‘too high’ in string of tweets
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8 views • May 01, 2020
In a number of tweets, Elon Musk said he was selling ‘almost’ all of his physical possessions, and Tesla stock price is ‘too high’ in his opinion.
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