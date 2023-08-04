Poppin' the QWF, 8/8 Lion's Gate Continued from https://rumble.com/v3489di-poppin-the-qwf-kali-yuga-sturgeon-full-moon-lions-gate-88-astronomy.html #Electroculture used 100+ years ago (article), seed-germinating #ProTip, and planting by the moon phase.
Referenced: Watch ”What the Bleep do We Know, 2004“ for free https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i08PhPOBgR4
https://www.fredalanwolf.com/
Livestream background music credit: Skytree, Infraplanetary. https://skytree.bandcamp.com/album/infraplanetary
“There’s No Place Like 🕉” design, on a mug https://www.ebay.com/itm/235097630908
Moringa tree listing https://www.ebay.com/itm/234982445712
Visit www.linktr.ee/mjtank108
