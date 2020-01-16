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Jackie Evancho To Believe - The Original
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33 views • January 16, 2020
Jackie Evancho - To Believe - The Original - HD
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Proof there is a God, GOD Created Life, Humans made in the Image of God
make Music that could NEVER have happened by Chance given any amount of time.
To say that Life Evolved by accident is like saying this Music
could happen without those that made it.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Proof there is a God, GOD Created Life, Humans made in the Image of God
make Music that could NEVER have happened by Chance given any amount of time.
To say that Life Evolved by accident is like saying this Music
could happen without those that made it.
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