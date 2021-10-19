"Giving Tuesday" Decoding some promotional imagery (12/3/17)

Exposing the Occult symbolism of CyberWeek's #GivingTuesday in the promotional imagery of Speedway Children's Charities and The NASCAR FoundationHere's another observation about the Victory Junction promotion. About the adult woman standing behind the girl, she's positioned as for sodomy. If you're wondering how a woman can sodomize, they use hand tools or even use strap on tools. Look at what the woman is wearing. What's up with all those straps, really? Think about what you're looking at. The girl's hat has the Krispy Kreme branding, and they must be sponsoring the event. We've got a post on their branding.Check it out! "Part 41 - The Sodomite Gateway - I Donut Want to See That Again"Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here: