© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are still 55 unlisted ingredients in the covid vaccines and that's on top of what we already know from the plasmids.
Register for free at https://BrightU.com and watch Healing for the A.G.E.S. - EMFs and Earthing Solution Summit 2024
#EMF #BryanArdis #EdGroup #HenryEaly #JanaSchmidt #health #awareness #detox #naturalremedies #electromagneticfrequencies #Earthing #technology #goodhealth #healthyliving #wellness