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Pharmaceutical Fascism: Bleeding-From-Mouth Newborn Died From Mom’s Vaccination
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434 views • December 13, 2021
On the most recent edition of TruNews, the United States of America has its own Nazi Death Angel like Germany had Dr. Josef Mengele.
Death Angel Anthony Fauci is also the Christmas Grinch determined to wreck this year’s Christmas for millions of families. Speaking to the Washington Post, owned by the billionaire who never acknowledged the tragic tornado-related deaths of his Amazon employees, Anthony Mengele Fauci said fully vaccinated families should not permit their unvaccinated relatives to visit their homes at Christmas.
Fauci said holiday party hosts must demand at the door proof of vaccination of all relatives and friends desiring to enter their homes.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/13/21
Death Angel Anthony Fauci is also the Christmas Grinch determined to wreck this year’s Christmas for millions of families. Speaking to the Washington Post, owned by the billionaire who never acknowledged the tragic tornado-related deaths of his Amazon employees, Anthony Mengele Fauci said fully vaccinated families should not permit their unvaccinated relatives to visit their homes at Christmas.
Fauci said holiday party hosts must demand at the door proof of vaccination of all relatives and friends desiring to enter their homes.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/13/21
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