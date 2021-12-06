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Former NSW Police Sergeant Stephen Kelly
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100 views • December 06, 2021
Stephen Kelly is a 28 year police veteran who has spent the majority of his career in the Coronial Law Unit assisting the Coroner with inquests. He has an excellent understanding of medical practice and the law. Given today's front page headlines in Sunday Telegraph “ COVID JABS FOR 5YOs” I am thankful to be able to launch this video in pursuit of a Royal Commission.
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