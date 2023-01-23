Death Row Interview

Luke 23:39-43 KJV

(39) And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us.

(40) But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation?

(41) And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss.

(42) And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom.

(43) And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.



