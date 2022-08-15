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RABBI AMNON YITZCHAK (5G SURVEILLANCE CITIES NO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP, COMMUNISM)
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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148 views • August 15, 2022

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

Democide: Direct Energy Weapons. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov) wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

If someone is attacked by the Jews that's a sure sign of his virtue. He who is not persecuted or is praised by the Jews is useless and dangerous .Unpublished War diary Joseph G.

http://www.torturedinamerica.org/ /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter. Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery. The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." — Daniel Inouye

⁣⁣https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
The People Retain Authority over their Government.

It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.

Hunter S. Thompson“
There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal.”









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5ggenocidenwo
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