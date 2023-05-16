Clown World #22: In Judaism Today Only The Women Are Faithful To God...

The Jewish men of today are very faithful to their Rabbis (whose practice is 80% pagan and anti-scripture), so when confronted with the actual words of God they deny God's words instead. So God announced a new thing in the book of Jeremiah and made the Women rule all the Jewish men changing the punishment of the women at the garden of Eden, "Your desire will be for your husband and he will rule over you". This was so God could fulfill His Promise in 1948 to restore the Nation Of Israel in spite of the fact that they were/are unworthy...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.