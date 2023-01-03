Dr. Frederick David Graves, JD -"In All That We Humans Must Abide: The Rule of Law"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Dr. Frederick David Graves, JD

Topic: In All That We Humans Must Abide: The Rule of Law

https://www.howtowinincourt.com

https://www.howtowinincourt.com/FrameSet.cfm?mTitle=QStartHere

For the past 36 years I've been an attorney, winning cases by doing what this course will show YOU how to do - step-by-step, quick & easy!

I was 39 when I started law school. Before that I worked as a carpenter, fisherman, boat builder, and any odd jobs I could get. In those days, if I had legal problems, I was like 4 out of 5 of you. I could not afford to hire a lawyer.

So, I became one in 1986, passing the bar and very soon discovering how truly easy it is to use the rules of court to win cases for my clients. But, I wanted to help more people than just my clients.

In 1997 I started this online course to help everyone who can't afford a lawyer by giving affordable legal know-how and solid confidence to tens of thousands of people for 25 years ... good people who now are winning in court without a lawyer!





Bar number: 558583. See at www.FloridaBar.org

My wife Kathryn and I want you to know how to secure your legal rights without the crippling expense and risky uncertainty of hiring a lawyer who may or may not fight for you but certainly will want to be paid! I've won in state and federal courts by applying the same tools, tactics, and simple procedures explained in this legal self-help course that anyone can afford and learn!







Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

