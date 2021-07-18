© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASS MURDER IN THE UK BY GOVERNMENT POLICY! PUB - Ongoing Legal Fight!
Follow
0
Share
Report
260 views • July 18, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7HJh7vdhGA&;t=13s
In this essential Politically Incorrect Podcast The Bernician delivers the latest update on the Private Criminal Prosecution of Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson for pandemic fraud, which now includes allegations of mass murder by government policy.
This podcast also features The Bernician's previous 3 minute video, which is a devastating microcosm of emerging evidence that over 65's in the UK were targeted for 'a good death' by lethal injections of Midazolam and Morphine, thereby creating the illusion that Britain was in the grip of a viral pandemic.
Footage from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry is published under Fair Use and Fair Dealing doctrines, for the purposes of providing commentary and educating the public.
Original Source of House of Commons footage:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index...
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net/
All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
#Midazolammed #MassMurder #GoodDeath
In this essential Politically Incorrect Podcast The Bernician delivers the latest update on the Private Criminal Prosecution of Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson for pandemic fraud, which now includes allegations of mass murder by government policy.
This podcast also features The Bernician's previous 3 minute video, which is a devastating microcosm of emerging evidence that over 65's in the UK were targeted for 'a good death' by lethal injections of Midazolam and Morphine, thereby creating the illusion that Britain was in the grip of a viral pandemic.
Footage from the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee's COVID-19 Inquiry is published under Fair Use and Fair Dealing doctrines, for the purposes of providing commentary and educating the public.
Original Source of House of Commons footage:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index...
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net/
All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
#Midazolammed #MassMurder #GoodDeath
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.