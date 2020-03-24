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Communism, Torture and Organ Harvesting? China and Falun Gong
Stefan Molyneux
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43 views • March 24, 2020
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain talks about the horrifying persecution of Falun Gong in China with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber, a multi-decade Falun Gong practitioner.

Censorship, mass arrests, imprisonment, torture - and organ harvesting!?!

Get to the bottom of one of the greatest human rights abuses in the modern world.

A South African native of Jewish background, Mitchell Gerber is a natural human rights advocate. He was an Amnesty International leader during college at GSU, and he also organized a Falun Dafa club there.

Falun Gong is openly practiced in some 70 countries, however, it is widely suppressed in its homeland of China, making it the subject of what’s estimated to be the largest form of religious persecution in the world.

Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/falun-gong

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