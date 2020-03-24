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Communism, Torture and Organ Harvesting? China and Falun Gong
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43 views • March 24, 2020
Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain talks about the horrifying persecution of Falun Gong in China with Mitchell Nicholas Gerber, a multi-decade Falun Gong practitioner.
Censorship, mass arrests, imprisonment, torture - and organ harvesting!?!
Get to the bottom of one of the greatest human rights abuses in the modern world.
A South African native of Jewish background, Mitchell Gerber is a natural human rights advocate. He was an Amnesty International leader during college at GSU, and he also organized a Falun Dafa club there.
Falun Gong is openly practiced in some 70 countries, however, it is widely suppressed in its homeland of China, making it the subject of what’s estimated to be the largest form of religious persecution in the world.
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/falun-gong
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Censorship, mass arrests, imprisonment, torture - and organ harvesting!?!
Get to the bottom of one of the greatest human rights abuses in the modern world.
A South African native of Jewish background, Mitchell Gerber is a natural human rights advocate. He was an Amnesty International leader during college at GSU, and he also organized a Falun Dafa club there.
Falun Gong is openly practiced in some 70 countries, however, it is widely suppressed in its homeland of China, making it the subject of what’s estimated to be the largest form of religious persecution in the world.
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/falun-gong
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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