Christians Go Through the Tribulation

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This video biblically shows that Christians will go through the tribulation before Jesus' second coming. “Come out of her, My people, so that you will not participate in her sins and receive any of her plagues” Rev.18:4. God’s wrath is towards His enemies, not His people. No matter where we are, the Lord is with us. In John 16:33, Jesus says to have peace in Him and “take courage; I have overcome the world!”