Real Time Sun Blocking Result Over Jamtland, Sweden. Video Two. 13th March, 2024.

This is a follow up to my previous video showing the beginning of the blocking of the sun here. I keep my vids deliberately short because few have the attention span to watch now I find. Today, they sprayed overhead. And a potentially beautiful blue sky with a warm golden sun was blocked within the hour by corrugated toxic much pushed into place by HAARP emf. The regularity of the feature of this at work is seen in the linear aspect of the cloud formation. That is not natural. I find it distressing the present generation accepts this muck as "natural" rather than listen to those of us old enough to have lived beneath truly natural skies where no cloud had regular lines in it and chemtrails were few and far between.

Sweden, learn to look up, question what you see and stop gazing in rapture at your bloody phones.





