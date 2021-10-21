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Stock Market Crash in October 2021
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112 views • October 21, 2021
With the looming default of Real Estate giant Evergrande in China, the housing bubble will pop. The possible Stock Market Crash in October 2021 will be the beginning of the end. #EvergrandeCrisis #RealEstate #MarketCrash #StockMarketCrash #MarketCrash #Evergrande
#StockMarket #Crypto
#StockMarket #Crypto
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