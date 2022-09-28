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Millions Will Die From This
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1959 views • September 28, 2022
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HAXMAN

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 Sep 23, 2022 You must have clean, purified water in a disaster or emergency. Here are 5 ways to stay alive. Use code HAXMAN135 to get $135 off across five boxes plus free shipping on your first Green Chef box at https://bit.ly/3pJdH8K! I'm testing the puri bag, life straw, Berkey, a DIY emergency water filter, and a completely free way to purify water so there is a system in place for every budget. If you want to become self-reliant this is one of the first things you need to prep for. Thanks for watching! 👍 SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/2Iy7PK3 I Ruined My Emergency Generator. Don't Make This Mistake! https://youtu.be/WKE61BpyP_U Security Breach At My Home! I’m Fixing This Now https://youtu.be/ayxc9cWP5D8 They're Coming So You Better Be Ready https://youtu.be/G8BT-3p6K8A Homestead Prepping 101 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLC... PuriBag: Water Purifier https://amzn.to/3UsxYxu Royal Berkey Gravity-Fed Water Filter https://amzn.to/3BScWBb LifeStraw https://amzn.to/3DNNPke Filterlogic Water Filter https://amzn.to/3qRo3nG As we journey from home to homestead, I'll teach you how to become self-reliant. When the systems we rely on fail know that you'll have the skills to provide for your family. Oh, and we'll have fun doing it! 👊
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