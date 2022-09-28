Millions Will Die From This

Products in current video From LifeStraw, Filter Logic, and 1 more BROWSE PRODUCTS

Sep 23, 2022 You must have clean, purified water in a disaster or emergency. Here are 5 ways to stay alive. I'm testing the puri bag, life straw, Berkey, a DIY emergency water filter, and a completely free way to purify water so there is a system in place for every budget. If you want to become self-reliant this is one of the first things you need to prep for. As we journey from home to homestead, I'll teach you how to become self-reliant. When the systems we rely on fail know that you'll have the skills to provide for your family.