Quo Vadis





Jan 11, 2024





Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for January 10, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Luz de Maria:





Beloved children of My Heart:





Receive My Love, My Peace and My Trust in the Will of the Triune God.





I COME TO BRING YOU THE DIVINE WILL TO REMIND YOU OF THE LOVE WITH WHICH YOU MUST LIVE IN THE MIDDLE OF ALL the TRIBULATIONS.





Little children, you are children of My Most Holy Son, you are children of the Love with which My Divine Son gave Himself for you to redeem you from sin.





You have been born from My Heart and in It I keep you interceding for each one of you.





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:





You are living through MOMENTS ALREADY ANNOUNCED FOR ALL HUMANITY and in the midst of these painful events for humanity, you still continue without crying out to My Divine Son for forgiveness of their improper habits, for forgiveness and true repentance of what it means to go against the Teachings of My Divine Son.





Humanity is immersed in the evil that spreads with greater force and that leaves its trail of bitterness, hatred, resentment, revenge and disobedience in the hearts of My children, whether they are lukewarm, knowledgeable or unaware of the Divine Word.





Therefore, children, do not believe that you know or know everything, from one moment to the next you can falter, the food of the soul is the Holy Eucharist, receive it and maintain peace.





My beloved and faithful children:





You LIVE THE SUFFERING OF HUMANITY IN GENERAL.





What was announced comes with force, the seas are agitated from their seabed, moving the waters that rush towards the coastal cities.





Silent tsunamis reach countries without announcing it.





Little children, do not be careless in front of the sea, it will appear agitated from one moment to the next and you will suffer from excess of confidence and disobedience to the calls for prudence.





The rains will be more intense, the lightning and sparks will announce a wake-up call about the soon fulfillment of what has been prophesied and those who did not believe will believe and with fear will look at everything that is upon humanity.





Then they will call what Heaven allows “projects of poorly used science”





AND THEY WILL NOT SEE THAT IT IS THE HOLY TRINITY THAT IS ANNOUNCED TO THEM SO THAT THEY WILL CONVERT.





The earth is shaken, the countries will know of earthquakes and they will be felt with great magnitude;





This is due to the influence of the sun on the Earth, causing real disasters.





Without neglecting yourselves, children, prepare to remain in a state of grace and with a firm intention to change in your daily choices and actions.





The weather will become unforeseen, the weather variations will surprise you, the changes will be a cause for fear, without knowing what is coming, restlessness takes over human beings.





Pray children, pray, the west coast of the United States will know pain, laughter will be changed to tears.

Pray children, pray for the Middle East, pray for Israel,





My Divine Son keeps His Sacred Heart bleeding, painful in the face of so much death.





Pray My children, pray for Indonesia, pray for Australia, you suffer from the movement of the earth.





Pray My children, pray so that faith grows in each of you and you come out of that cooling in faith.





Pray My children, pray for North Korea,

it will act against human logic.





CONVERSION IS NECESSARY SO THAT You REMAIN ON THE PATH OF MY DIVINE SON.





You find yourselves in apocalyptic moments.





Technological advancement has led you to not be stable in spirit and you have forgotten My Divine Son.





Look at the iniquity in which you live. . .





Look at how each of you behaves.

Look inside yourselves and change.





Otherwise, it will be more difficult for you to differentiate good from evil.





WHERE YOU LOOK IS CONTAMINATED BY LACK OF LOVE, BY RELUCTANCE IN FAITH AND BY THE APATHY TO CHANGE.





So many signs and signs that appear before you and continue in the mundane!





I call you to continue in a permanent spiritual change, save your soul, little children.





Be of My Divine Son.





Take the sacramentals with you, without forgetting the Rosary.





Little children, for the sacramentals to fulfill their protection over you, you must be reconciled with My Divine Son and with your brothers, you must live The Commandments, receive My Divine Son in the Holy Eucharist, having confessed before and pray.





MY LOVE REMAINS WITH EACH ONE, KEEP TRUST IN THIS MOTHER WHO WILL NOT FORSAKE YOU.





Little children, live without doing evil to your neighbor.





Be fraternal, do not be a cause of division.





They know that My Divine Son will not abandon them and this Mother protects them at all times.





I love you.





Mother Mary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnqCOIuTf-4