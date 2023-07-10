Create New Account
Yeshua versus the old False God's?
In this episode I give you account of what it means to be a true follower of Yeshua and how he is warning us about this false religion. In this episode I explain how this false religion works and how to free yourself from it.

yeshuafaithfalse godsand understanding

