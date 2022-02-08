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BREAKING - WE'RE FINE! - OTTAWA POLICE MASS RESIGNATIONS & INFILTRATOR MOLES EVERYWHERE - 020822 After Midnight
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150 views • February 08, 2022
It is being reported that there are mass resignations of up to 50% of the Ottawa police force has resigned. While this is what they should do, this is unconfirmed. Source: Red Pill. More videos you may like:
BREAKING - WARNING - LARGE POLICE REINFORCEMENTS HEADING TO OTTAWA - MASS ARRESTS IMMINENT
BREAKING - WARNING - LARGE POLICE REINFORCEMENTS HEADING TO OTTAWA - MASS ARRESTS IMMINENT
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