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WATCH YOUR CHILDREN - THIS TEENAGER IN HOSPITAL AFTER COVID JAB
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250 views • August 08, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Why do they think this is funny? They still don't get the gravity of what they are saying. His heart damage is most likely permanent. Stupid. It is not rare and it is their fault dude! Damn!
Lab-WE CAN ONLY TEST FOR COVID NOT FOR VARIANTS-how do they know there is a Delta Variant "surge"?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
Source: Not given by original poster
Why do they think this is funny? They still don't get the gravity of what they are saying. His heart damage is most likely permanent. Stupid. It is not rare and it is their fault dude! Damn!
Lab-WE CAN ONLY TEST FOR COVID NOT FOR VARIANTS-how do they know there is a Delta Variant "surge"?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uHKpSK4sFiHT/
Source: Not given by original poster
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