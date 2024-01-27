Who the 'YOU'LL KNOW WHO I AM' illegal immigrant COULD BE

Glenn Beck





Jan 26, 2024





When Glenn first saw the video of an allegedly Middle Eastern man who had illegally crossed our southern border saying, "you are really not smart enough to know who I am," he immediately jumped to terrorism. But now, he realizes that was wrong of him. Sure, our border is so chaotic right now that a terrorist COULD easily get through. But And many on the terror watchlist have already been apprehended. But what if he has good reasons to be here? What if his arrogance was justified? Could he be the guy who will finally help Joe Biden cure cancer? Maybe if the government will actually do its job at the border, we'll find out ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42biuAyBzgc