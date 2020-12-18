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Nurse faints at CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee at a news conference while talking up getting the vaccine after receiving it.
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579 views • December 18, 2020
Around the 13 minute and 30 second mark a nurse who was given the vaccine starts to feel dizzy and then faints on camera. This was while she was talking up getting the vaccine and saying how great it is to have it! Wake UP people! The vaccine is designed to HARM you.
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