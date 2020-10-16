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Fake Musical "Rebels" Cash in on Orange Man Bad - #NewWorldNextWeek
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37 views • October 16, 2020
Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: Billionaires' Combined Wealth Has Reached Record $10.2T, Thanks to Covid-19
https://bit.ly/352WlZK
McDonald’s, Domino’s Booming While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles
https://bit.ly/2SWcmv2
While the Poor Get Sick, Bill Gates Just Gets Richer
https://bit.ly/2SRYxhf
‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’ by Klaus Schwab
https://bit.ly/2HaPvJi
Eli Lilly Pauses Its COVID-19 Antibody Trial Due To Safety Concerns
https://bit.ly/2GQqdAL
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Over “Unexplained Illness”
https://bit.ly/37kdzVx
Story #2: FBI Informant 'One Of The Most Active Leaders' Pushing 'Crackpot' Kidnap Plot
https://bit.ly/2Ftsd0T
Defense Says Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot Was Just ‘Big Talk Between Crackpots'
https://bit.ly/355hOS6
The FBI Fosters, Funds and Equips American Terrorists
https://bit.ly/2GZ5qLg
How To Foil Your Own Terror Plot
https://bit.ly/3lRDPKz
Episode 266 – The Terrorists Have Been Identified
https://bit.ly/352Wpss
Story #3: Jello Biafra Says Trump Is the G.G. Allin of Presidents
https://bit.ly/355hVx0
What Would Jello Do? Part 85: Vote Defense!
https://bit.ly/3j1sKEW
Jello Biafra and GSM Release First Song In 7 Years
https://bit.ly/3j4fPlD
Ministry’s New Song “Alert Level” Samples Teen Activist Greta Thunberg
https://bit.ly/33YkX6y
Jourgenson, Biafra Want You to Vote For the Same NWO They Used to Rail Against
https://bit.ly/3iXH41u
Terrible New Sloan Song, “Silence Trumps Lies”
https://bit.ly/3nQ7OEL
Ani DiFranco Releases New Election Song, “Do Or Die”
https://bit.ly/2FuSwUt
Jason Isbell Blasts Van Morrison, Covers 'Into the Mystic'
https://bit.ly/317INuK
Van Morrison to Release Lockdown Protest Songs
https://bbc.in/3iWl1Ix
Folk Wokester Bashes Van Morrison, Wears Braves Gear
https://bit.ly/3k3m4aI
Indie Bands Like Superchunk Literally Released Zero Music During the Obama Years (2018)
https://bit.ly/3nQMbE5
So-Called Progressive Bands Maintained Radio Silence Through Obama (2018)
https://bit.ly/2SSjVCS
Cake Release First New Music In Over 8 Years (2018)
https://bit.ly/2H7lD0s
Listen to New “Protest” Single from Perry Farrell, “Pirate Punk Politician” (2019)
https://bit.ly/34ZqSHV
Pearl Jam Let Verizon Use Their New Single In 5G Commercials
https://bit.ly/2SXjYxs
Ice Cube Working With Trump Administration
https://bit.ly/2H9OilS
Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Claims COVID Was “Planned Designed and Executed to Make Us Digital Slaves”
https://bit.ly/316QUId
John Lennon at 80: One Man Against the Deep State ‘Monster’
https://bit.ly/3nR3Bka
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Story #1: Billionaires' Combined Wealth Has Reached Record $10.2T, Thanks to Covid-19
https://bit.ly/352WlZK
McDonald’s, Domino’s Booming While Your Neighborhood Restaurant Struggles
https://bit.ly/2SWcmv2
While the Poor Get Sick, Bill Gates Just Gets Richer
https://bit.ly/2SRYxhf
‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’ by Klaus Schwab
https://bit.ly/2HaPvJi
Eli Lilly Pauses Its COVID-19 Antibody Trial Due To Safety Concerns
https://bit.ly/2GQqdAL
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Over “Unexplained Illness”
https://bit.ly/37kdzVx
Story #2: FBI Informant 'One Of The Most Active Leaders' Pushing 'Crackpot' Kidnap Plot
https://bit.ly/2Ftsd0T
Defense Says Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot Was Just ‘Big Talk Between Crackpots'
https://bit.ly/355hOS6
The FBI Fosters, Funds and Equips American Terrorists
https://bit.ly/2GZ5qLg
How To Foil Your Own Terror Plot
https://bit.ly/3lRDPKz
Episode 266 – The Terrorists Have Been Identified
https://bit.ly/352Wpss
Story #3: Jello Biafra Says Trump Is the G.G. Allin of Presidents
https://bit.ly/355hVx0
What Would Jello Do? Part 85: Vote Defense!
https://bit.ly/3j1sKEW
Jello Biafra and GSM Release First Song In 7 Years
https://bit.ly/3j4fPlD
Ministry’s New Song “Alert Level” Samples Teen Activist Greta Thunberg
https://bit.ly/33YkX6y
Jourgenson, Biafra Want You to Vote For the Same NWO They Used to Rail Against
https://bit.ly/3iXH41u
Terrible New Sloan Song, “Silence Trumps Lies”
https://bit.ly/3nQ7OEL
Ani DiFranco Releases New Election Song, “Do Or Die”
https://bit.ly/2FuSwUt
Jason Isbell Blasts Van Morrison, Covers 'Into the Mystic'
https://bit.ly/317INuK
Van Morrison to Release Lockdown Protest Songs
https://bbc.in/3iWl1Ix
Folk Wokester Bashes Van Morrison, Wears Braves Gear
https://bit.ly/3k3m4aI
Indie Bands Like Superchunk Literally Released Zero Music During the Obama Years (2018)
https://bit.ly/3nQMbE5
So-Called Progressive Bands Maintained Radio Silence Through Obama (2018)
https://bit.ly/2SSjVCS
Cake Release First New Music In Over 8 Years (2018)
https://bit.ly/2H7lD0s
Listen to New “Protest” Single from Perry Farrell, “Pirate Punk Politician” (2019)
https://bit.ly/34ZqSHV
Pearl Jam Let Verizon Use Their New Single In 5G Commercials
https://bit.ly/2SXjYxs
Ice Cube Working With Trump Administration
https://bit.ly/2H9OilS
Stone Roses’ Ian Brown Claims COVID Was “Planned Designed and Executed to Make Us Digital Slaves”
https://bit.ly/316QUId
John Lennon at 80: One Man Against the Deep State ‘Monster’
https://bit.ly/3nR3Bka
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
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