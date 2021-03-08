Netherlands : Dutch Sheeple participate in Vaccine Pass Experiment for their own enslavement

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RT Blurb:
Some 1,300 concert-goers danced in Amsterdam's first live music event since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Saturday, as part of an experiment to research how festivals could be corona-proof.
People wore devices that tracked their movements to study how the coronavirus might spread during a concert in case of infections.
They were also divided into six different 'bubbles,' each with its entrances, spaces, and toilets.
Some participants were allowed to dance freely, while others were asked to only move in certain designated areas.
"We hope this experiment works so we can party all through the summer," said Emma Treep while dancing to the deejay's beat.
All concert-goers had to present a negative COVID test 48 hours before the event and will have to get tested next week.
The event was organised by FieldLabs, a company supported by the Dutch Government that has done similar research in football stadiums and congress.
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Emma Treep, Concert goer: "It's so much fun. We missed it. It was a long time ago when we got to party like this so it's amazing."
SOT, Emma Treep, Concert goer: "We hope this experiment works so we can party all through the summer."
SOT, Megan, Concert goer: "I really enjoy it. It's very nice and I love all the artists."
Romy, Megan's friend: "It's crazy. It's great to be here at this time, so I hope this will be back to normal soon."
SOT, Pieter Lubberts, Fieldlab program manager: "The people who come to the events are separated in what we call bubbles. We have six bubbles over here, and every bubble has their own entrance, their own bars, toilets and they have their own space in the venue."
SOT, Pieter Lubberts, Fieldlab program manager: "For example, it's very important that we find out how many people are having contact with each other instead of saying everybody that's on the event has contacted and that's not really the reality. So we have to find out what really is the risk of an event."
SOT, Pieter Lubberts, Fieldlab program manager: "In general, we say an event is a risk. We say here in The Netherlands, as an event sector we say, okay, let's first find out what really the risks are in contacts, in contact durations and in distance and then if we know what those risks really are, then we can react on it."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKMarZZxA2w
Ruptly