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The Pandemic was about Freedom
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30 views • January 26, 2022
cognitive dissonance rules the day in America! Or is it just plain STUPIDITY?
And there is this fact - socialism is used to impose tyrannical governments.
Pareto Distribution
This is a phenomenon that occurs in life. It is not a natural law but more times than not this is what happens. Over time you will have a winner. It does not matter the domain. Bad joke here "You can never get too much winning" as president Trump says. Anyway, like playing Monopoly; somebody, just a single person or very small segment of the population will win.
And there is this fact - socialism is used to impose tyrannical governments.
Pareto Distribution
This is a phenomenon that occurs in life. It is not a natural law but more times than not this is what happens. Over time you will have a winner. It does not matter the domain. Bad joke here "You can never get too much winning" as president Trump says. Anyway, like playing Monopoly; somebody, just a single person or very small segment of the population will win.
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