EPOCH TV | Jason Aldean’s New Song Exposes How Labels of ‘Controversy’ Get Manufactured

Jason Aldean’s New Song Exposes How Labels of ‘Controversy’ Get Manufactured





While companies like Disney have been struggling as they reel from public ridicule, country music star Jason Aldean has gone the other way. Country Music Television has canceled him; the media establishment has painted him with controversy; and it looks like all the powers that be oppose him. But despite all this, his new song has soared to the top of the charts, and the public has rallied behind him.





