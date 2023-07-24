EPOCH TV | Jason Aldean’s New Song Exposes How Labels of ‘Controversy’ Get Manufactured

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Jason Aldean’s New Song Exposes How Labels of ‘Controversy’ Get Manufactured
🔵Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/SmallTownAmerica_YT
While companies like Disney have been struggling as they reel from public ridicule, country music star Jason Aldean has gone the other way. Country Music Television has canceled him; the media establishment has painted him with controversy; and it looks like all the powers that be oppose him. But despite all this, his new song has soared to the top of the charts, and the public has rallied behind him.
In this episode of “Crossroads,” we’ll discuss this story and others.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.