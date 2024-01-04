Create New Account
Soul Pods, Immersion Pods and Stasis Chambers: How we are Projected from another Dimension to Earth
Sergeant Schultz
141 Subscribers
63 views
Published 15 hours ago

Sources: Spirits in Spacesuits "2023-12-10 A Synopsis of My Personal Cosmology – Part II"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgtLkE-DKYk

Consciousness Awake "My OBE With EDON and Seeing Soul Pods"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-bnEWDr10Q

Consciousness Awake "Soul Mind Wipes, Consciousness Projection Pods in Other Realities"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=whPjbgL9F2M

JeffMara Podcast "Woman Discovers We Are living In A MATRIX Like Simulation During Her Near Death Experience"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QwHuvxW0xw

Rich2150x "Walkins Immersion Pods Ets and Consciousness Shift"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpEYM35FfJg

Brad Johnson New Earth Teaching "Walk-ins and Stasis Bodies | NewEarthTeachings.com"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGtVZUUoQco

Cosmic Agency "Immersion Pods 1 - Advanced Extraterrestrial Technology - Anéeka of Temmer"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N0vdToCICc

Quantum Healing with Tena & Karen "NDE: Soul Pods, Creator, Life Review w/ Alien Beings | Bonnie Jennings Shares Her Unique Experience"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcEgRJcYBG0

Shamanic Self "Soul Containers, Hiding Your Soul In Alternate Realities, Dragons, Source Taken Over By AI And More!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMkW1VCfr2o


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth

