"We are interrupting our own graduation because CUNY Law tried to silence pro-Palestine speech! The genocide continues and we refuse to be silent!" - City University of New York Law School

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"We are interrupting our own graduation because CUNY Law tried to silence pro-Palestine speech! The genocide continues and we refuse to be silent!"
A group of the City University of New York Law School boycotted their graduation ceremony in protest of the ongoing genocide in Palestine.
The boycotters demanded the immediate severance of financial ties and withdrawal of the university's investments from institutions associated with the Zionist regime.