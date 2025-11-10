The Pam Popper Show Episode 2

‼️The White House just announced big price cuts on GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound—possibly as low as $150/month for oral versions. President Trump and RFK Jr. called it “Making America Healthy Again,” promising to tackle obesity and chronic disease at the root.





But these drugs don’t fix the root cause of anything—rather they mask it. The scientific research reports 75% of users quit taking these drugs due to side effects, which are heinous, and include but are not limited to low blood sugar, nausea, heartburn, vomiting, stomach pain, diarrhea, constipation, sore throat, stomach flu symptoms, dizziness, thoughts about self-harm, signs of thyroid tumor-like swelling or lump in the neck, trouble swallowing, symptoms of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney disease and stomach paralysis ... These meds have also been shown to increase vision loss, which usually doesn't get better after discontinuation. One study reported almost 65% of people taking GLP-1 drugs stopped due to gastrointestinal side effects.





💊Most people taking these drugs regain 2/3 of the weight within a year… and it’s mostly fat that is regained, NOT muscle. That means lower metabolism, higher risk, and a harder road back to weight loss.





🍄A study designed by Dean Ornish showed in just THREE WEEKS, a low-fat, plant-based diet cut insulin needs by 40% in type 1 diabetics and dropped cholesterol 30%. No portion control. No lifelong shots. Just health-promoting food.





🌿Let’s build health that lasts—not dependence on a healthcare system that may eventually bankrupt us.





