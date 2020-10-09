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TELL a VISION - The Disturbing Reality of Mass Mind-Control
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106 views • October 09, 2020
As mankind slips deeper into this terrible trance, we can now look back and observe a shepherd that has been there all along.. guiding us into the depths of selfishness, depravity, degradation and despair. TUNE IN!
This is a re-release of one of my first mini-documentaries. I have updated a couple parts and cleaned it up a bit - and hope it finds a new audience to challenge.
This is a re-release of one of my first mini-documentaries. I have updated a couple parts and cleaned it up a bit - and hope it finds a new audience to challenge.
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