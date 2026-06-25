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The single screw extruder machine is designed for efficient feed and food processing with stable extrusion performance, precise control, and consistent output quality. It is widely used in aquaculture feed and pet food production lines. Learn more here: https://www.richipelletmill.com/single-screw-extruder-machine/